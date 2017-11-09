The Five: ‘Injustice 2’ And Other Video Games You Need To Play This Week

(Photo: Warner Bros. Interactive) Keeping track of the latest video games is no easy task. Between PC, consoles, handhelds, and mobile, dozens of new games come out every week, and a lot of them aren't very good. How do you separate the wheat from the chaff? Thankfully, you don't have to, because every week in The Five I dig through the mountain of new releases to find the diamonds you may have otherwise missed. Every edition of The Five will include a Pick of the Week and four other games you should be keeping an eye on. Whether you want to know about the latest triple-A blockbuster, or the hot new thing on Steam, The Five has you covered. So, without further ado...

Pick of the Week Injustice 2 (Xbox One & PS4, May 16) If you've been reading WWG for the last six months, you probably don't need me to introduce this one! The latest fighting game from Mortal Kombat creators NetherRealm Studios, Injustice 2 delivers a new cast of 29 eclectic DC Comics characters, and a ton of new depth and features. Injustice 2 now offers a full, RPG-like gear system, faster, more technical fighting, and of course, another shock-filled story where anything can, and will, happen. If you love Batman, Superman, and the rest of the DC Universe, but also want to see them acting like complete jerks and horrifically murdering each other, well, this is the game of the year for you! Seriously though, it looks like NetherRealm has outdone themselves crafting an accessible, fan-service-packed experience. Expect WWG's full Injustice 2 review, soon!

This Week At Retail The Surge (PC, Xbox One & PS4, May 16) Have you been keeping your eye on The Surge? Well, if you're a fan of hardcore action RPGs like Dark Souls, you may want to put it on your radar. Developed by Deck13 Interactive, who also did the solidly-received Lords of the Fallen, The Surge is, essentially, a sci-fi Dark Souls. With mechs and grizzled, manly Gears of War type characters. How has nobody done this before?

This Week on Handhelds Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (3DS, May 19) Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia is the remake of the 1992 NES game, Fire Emblem Gaiden, which was never released in the West. Gaiden is considered the "dark horse" of the series, and Fire Emblem Echoes will retain most of its atypical (for Fire Emblem) features like an explorable overworld and dungeons. Don't worry though, the game will also feature the classic turn-based tactical battles fans of the series know and love.

This Week on Steam Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days (PC & Mac, May 18) Yup, a new Reservoir Dogs video game is coming soon in celebration of the movie's 25th anniversary, and, believe it or not, it actually sounds promising. Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days is a fast-paced, overhead-view shooter reminiscent of Hotline Miami, with an added time rewind feature that will let you dial back your mistakes. Check out Reservoir Dogs: Blood Days on Steam.