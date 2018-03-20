Injustice 2 Continues Introducing Legendary Gear, This Time For Starfire

Hot on the heels of Scarecrow getting some new duds for the game, the Injustice 2 Twitter account has revealed the Legendary Gear for Starfire that will be introduced with the Legendary Edition of the game, which arrives on March 27.

You can see the tweet below, which features Starfire in a striking, beautiful outfit, ready for battle with glowing eyes and hands. “Royalty. Tamaranean. Exiled. Earn new Starfire Gear in the Injustice 2 Legendary Edition on March 27!”

Between this and Scarecrow, it appears that NetherRealm Studios will be revealing Legendary Gear for particular characters over the next week, leading up to the game’s release. There’s a good chance it could be doubling up over the next few days, introducing gear for separate characters. This isn’t confirmed yet, but that appears to be the trend that’s emerged on its Twitter account.

We broke the news about the forthcoming Legendary Edition last month, which brings back all the original characters from Injustice 2, alongside DLC additions including Hellboy, Raiden from Mortal Kombat and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, among others. The game will also bring back six premiere skins, and all the action you’ve come to expect from the original game.

That said, if you already own Injustice 2, you can still buy all the content via DLC that’s available for the game, so you don’t have to worry about being left out.

It’s unknown if Injustice 2 will be continuing on with a second year of content past the release of the Legendary Edition, as NetherRealm Studios hasn’t announced its plans just yet. We’ll likely learn more at E3. But don’t be surprised if one is introduced, considering that Mortal Kombat X got a second season, changing its name to Mortal Kombat XL in the process and bringing us such iconic favorites as the Alien from the Alien movies, as well as Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

In the meantime, don’t miss out on Injustice 2. It’s still a great fighting game, packed to the hilt with exciting techniques and beautiful visuals. Oh, and we mentioned the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, right?

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition releases Tuesday, March 27, for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The game is also available for PC.