Injustice 2 Teases Scarecrow Epic Gear, Coming Soon

Injustice 2 fans, it’s time to gear up once more! The team over at NetherRealm studios just gave us a sneak peek at the Scarecrow epic gear slated for the DC fighting game that will be launching on March 27th with the Legendary Edition.

“Psychotic. Doctor. Horror.” The new gear will be available to earn soon! And don’t worry! For those that already own the Ultimate Edition of the game, the epic gear additions will be “available for all!” exclaimed the developers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The response thread got a little weird and vanilla oreos made an alarming amount of appearances, but for the most part – players were excited! Not only that, but they want to know more!

Looking like an Undertaker, gotta say i like that Top Hat — KabalsteinFlexington (@MasterOfLemons) March 20, 2018

I really need to see what you guys have for Ivy! 🌿 pic.twitter.com/gUfSUQlKEv — Kelvin Collazo (@Nivlek1) March 20, 2018

It’s about time that Scarecrow is going to be Jack The Ripper! — ｈａｐｐｙ ｔｈｏｕｇｈｔｓ (@VIP_PYRO_) March 20, 2018

Bring him back please! pic.twitter.com/HCpeeTxvOp — Papi Juan (@Galvith) March 19, 2018

He almost looks like a Bloodborne hunter — Steve Fox (@SSfox_GITS) March 20, 2018

I need to see Ivy’s pic.twitter.com/D3xkCLAFPo — Alex (@BeyKage) March 20, 2018

Ivy was definitely a favourite for those looking for even more epic gear revelations. For now, we’re digging those Jack the Ripper vibes from Scarecrow! Very fitting for the character and we can’t wait to learn more about what other legendaries will be offered in-game.

Injustice 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

In other Injustice 2 happenings, did you check out some of the behind the scenes footage about creating this game? The team went through some insane lengths to ensure that the animations were spot on! Overall, that hard work definitely paid off. The animations were fluid, the pairing was gorgeous and the game was universally seen as a success. You can learn more about the extensive process right here while we wait for the Legendary Edition to drop later this month!