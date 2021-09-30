Injustice Movie Releases New Images

We are only a couple of weeks away from the DC animated adaptation of Injustice releasing, and ahead of that, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has shared several news images from the film. Compared to the previous trailers, it’s a relatively minor look at what’s to come, but it does feature new looks at characters like Green Arrow, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn.

The movie is inspired by the Injustice: Gods Among Us video game from NetherRealm Studios as well as DC’s comic based on the game, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One. According to Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, “the animated film Injustice finds an alternate world gone mad – where The Joker has duped Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the Man of Steel on a deadly rampage. Unhinged, Superman decides to take control of the Earth for humanity’s own good. Determined to stop him, Batman creates a team of like-minded, freedom-fighting heroes. But when Super Heroes go to war, can the world survive?”

The upcoming Injustice animated film is set to release on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray combo pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on October 19th. The movie is directed by Matt Peters from a screenplay by Ernie Altbacker. The movie features the voices of Justin Hartley as Superman, Anson Mount as Batman, Janet Varney as Wonder Woman, Brandon Micheal Hall as Cyborg, Kevin Pollak as Joker and Jonathan Kent, Anika Noni Rose as Catwoman, Reid Scott as Green Arrow and Victor Zsasz, Edwin Hodge as Mr. Terrific and Killer Croc, Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn, Oliver Hudson as Plastic Man, Laura Bailey as Lois Lane and Rama Kushna, Faran Tahir as Ra’s al Ghul, Derek Phillips as Nightwing and Aquaman, Yuri Lowenthal as Mirror Master, Flash & Shazam, Zach Callison as Damian and Jimmy Olsen, Brian T. Delaney as Green Lantern, Fred Tatasciore as Captain Atom, and Andrew Morgado as Mirror Master Soldier. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming movie right here.

Superman’s new world order forces Justice League members to take sides – with Wonder Woman standing as Superman’s closest ally – during a meeting of Super Heroes in Injustice. Janet Varney (The Legend of Korra, You’re The Worst) gives voice to Wonder Woman, and she is joined by Fred Tatasciore (Family Guy, American Dad!) as Captain Atom, Derek Phillips (Friday Night Lights, 42) as Aquaman, Brandon Micheal Hall (God Friended Me) as Cyborg, and Yuri Lowenthal (Ben 10 franchise, Young Justice, RWBY) as Shazam.

Beyond his usual Super Heroes duties, Green Arrow gets an especially complicated assignment in Injustice. Reid Scott (Veep, Venom) provides the voice of Green Arrow. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the feature-length animated film is set for release on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray and Digital on October 19, 2021.

Harley Quinn is up to her old tricks – and turning over new leaves – as the stakes rise and the lines between heroes and villains blur in Injustice. Gillian Jacobs (Community, Invincible) gives voice to Harley Quinn in the new, feature-length animated film coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray and Digital on October 19, 2021.

