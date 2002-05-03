Insomniac’s Spider-Man Game Will Feature A Playable Mary Jane

We got a better look at Insomniac's Spider-Man game yesterday, with the debut of a new trailer that got us even more excited about it. However, it's going to have a few surprises in tow – such as the opportunity to play as a secondary character when the situation calls for it.

During yesterday's Paris Games Week presentation hosted by Sony, some new details emerged regarding the upcoming superhero game. We already know that Mary Jane was involved in the story, but little did we realize that you'll actually get to play as her during some points.

Mind you, you won't be spinning webs with her or taking on bad guys, but you'll be serving as an integral part of the story, according to Bryan Intihar, the creative director at Insomniac Games.

During the post-show for the Paris Games Week event, he explained, "MJ is a smart, savvy reporter with The Daily Bugle and she's investigating the suspicious activity happening throughout the city. She won't be just a bystander either, so yes, players will even play as MJ for key moments."

Now, what those moments are have yet to be seen, but her investigation could lend further to the story, as we learn more about Mister Negative's involvement – as well as other potential villains that could be interwoven into the story. (After all, we caught a glimpse of a few fan favorites, like The Shocker and Kingpin.)

And that also brings up another question – could Miles Morales be thrown into the equation as well? We already saw him in the trailer as well, though he won't be taking on the role of Spider-Man – that's squarely on Peter's shoulders. But he could be involved at some point, though Insomniac isn't saying for sure. Not yet, anyway.

Still, it's great to see the team really researching the story side of things, while keeping the Spidey action exciting enough for fans to take in. And it's nice to see Mary Jane get the spotlight for a change, doing her own heroic part.

Spider-Man releases for PlayStation 4 sometime in 2018. A release date hasn't been given yet, but we'll let you know once it's revealed!