Instagram Adds Long-Awaited Feature for iPhone Users

Instagram has added a long-awaited feature specifically for iOS/iPhone users. Despite being one of the most popular apps in the world, Facebook is actually pretty slow to update Instagram. It often takes months, sometimes years, for basic and in-demand features to be added. And to be fair to Instagram, this is how most social media apps work (just ask every Twitter user about the edit button). That said, today the long wait for one Instagram feature is finally over.

Facebook has issued a new update to the social media app to ensure that the app is in adherence to Apple's App Store guidelines, which dictate that all apps require an account deletion option. In other words, you can now delete your account straight from the app, something you were unable to previously do.

Why is this option only now being added? Well, we don't know why Instagram has opted to never add it previously, but it probably has something to do with the fact that it doesn't want to make deleting your account easier. Now seems like a random time to revert on this philosophy, but it's not their choice as Apple gave every app a deadline of June 30, 2022, to add an account deletion option if there's an account creation offered.

Before this update, Instagram users on iOS had to use the web browser version of the social media site in order to delete their accounts. Of course, most people use Instagram exclusively via the app, so this was never very convenient. Again, this was probably by design.

If you do decide to delete your account, a 30-day grace period will be triggered in case you can change your mind. In other words, your account won't be fully deleted until 30 days after you initially delete it.

