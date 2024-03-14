Invincible Video Game Available for Free Alongside Season 2 Return

A video game tied to Skybound's Invincible comic book franchise is now "free" to grab alongside the return of the Prime Video animated series. After roughly three months of waiting, Part 2 of Season 2 of the Invincible TV series has today come back to Prime Video with Episode 5. This run will continue over the coming weeks until Episode 8, at which point the wait for Season 3 will begin. For those looking to broaden the manner in which they might consume Invincible, though, a new game can be obtained at no cost for the next week.

Available via Prime Gaming, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve is now completely free to own until March 21. Released in 2023, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve is a visual novel that centers around the titular character Atom Eve. Alongside traditional visual novel mechanics, Atom Eve also features a turn-based combat system that allows players to use many of Eve's iconic abilities to take down villains. This free title is only available to snag at no cost for those who have an Amazon Prime membership, but assuming that you already have a subscription to watch Invincible on Prime Video, you'll be able to grab this without issue.

If you'd like to learn more about Invincible Presents: Atom Eve, you can get a look at the game's launch trailer alongside its official description and list of features below.

"Invincible Presents: Atom Eve is the first original Invincible game from Skybound Games, the creator-led company behind Invincible and The Walking Dead. Experience an original story with striking art directed by Rossi Gifford and creative direction by award-winning writer Jill Murray, and explore the life of Atom Eve in a world filled with beloved characters. Based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley.