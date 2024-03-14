Here's Exactly When Invincible Season 2 Part 2 Premieres

Invincible Season 2 is finally coming back for Part 2 of its run, so here's exactly when you can tune into the Episode 5 premiere! Invincible Season 2 ended the first half of its new episodes with Episode 4 last Fall, and Mark Grayson was left on a massive cliffhanger as he's been tasked by the Viltrumite Empire to conquer Earth in their name. But as fans know well enough by now, that was far from the only worry Mark had for the future as there are still plenty of foes that are making their moves in the coming episodes.

Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 will kick all of this off on Thursday, March 14th but for those willing to stay up until a late hour, Prime Video has revealed the exact time it will be premiering. Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 will be launching on 12AM PST (which is 3AM EST), and this will be the time slot that the rest of the season will be releasing until it airs all four episodes for the rest of its run. So thankfully, the wait will soon be over!

Episode 5 soon! As in 12 am PST, our new scheduled drop time pic.twitter.com/JyKueK07on — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 13, 2024

How to Watch Invincible Season 2 Part 2

Invincible Season 2 will be releasing weekly on Thursdays at 12AM PST with Prime Video. The series stars the likes of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Guest stars joining the new season include Jay Pharoah, Tatiana Maslany, Sterling K. Brown, Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Paul F. Tompkins, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Phil Lamarr, Lea Thompson, Calista Flockhart, and more.

Prime Video teases what to expect from Invincible Season 2 as a whole as such, "Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it. "

