Invincible Season 3 Is Already "Underway", Says Star Steven Yeun

Invincible has become one of a must-watch superhero series. The animated project went live in March 2021 to high praise from critics and fans. A lengthy break kept season two from launching as fast as fans expected, so you can understand the fear hiding behind season three. Audiences can be patient, but their iron will has thinned. So for those fans tried of waiting, you will be happy to hear Invincible season three is already being worked on.

The update comes from Collider as it was there Yeun talked all things Invincible. During the chat, actor Steven Yeun commented on the wait between seasons one and two. The actor assured fans the wait for season three would be much shorter, and to be honest, work on Invincible's next season is already underway.

"We know that this big break was not fun," Yeun explained. "We've been working hard to get a lot of backlog done... We're banking episodes, we know what's going on."

As you can imagine, this confession from Yeun has put Invincible fans at ease. The animated series brought season two to life back in November 2023, so fans re already getting antsy for more. We've known season three was happening was years now as Amazon made a three-season order in April 2021. Given the show's popularity, Invincible might spill beyond three seasons, but we will have to wait and see how the show shakes out.

For those unfamiliar with Invincible, the animated series stems from a comic series by Robert Kirkman. Amazon Prime Video secured right to adapt the comic for television, and Invincible has quite the cast. From Yeun to J.K. Simmons and Sandra Oh, the animated series is stacked. So for those wanting to know more about Invincible, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Mark Grayson is just like most everyone else his age. Except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet-Omni-Man. When Mark develops powers of his own, it's a dream come true. But living up to his father's legacy is only the beginning of Mark's problems..."

Are you excited for Invincible season three to go live?