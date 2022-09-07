iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Revealed by Apple

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have today been officially revealed at Apple's new "Far Out" event. On an annual basis, Apple has chosen to unveil the newest model of the iPhone in an event that is held in September. Once again, this trend has continued in 2022 with Apple now detailing the release date, price, and new upgrades that will be found with the arrival of the iPhone 14.

As expected, Apple confirmed today that it will be selling multiple models of the iPhone 14 when it releases. The iPhone 14 will come in four versions: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These iPhone models will scale upward in price depending on model that you might look to buy. The standard iPhone 14 will cost between $799 and $899 while the iPhone 14 Pro will retail for $999 and $1099. Five different color variants of the base iPhone 14 will be available to buy, while four colors will be purchasable with Pro models.

iPhone 14 color options:

– Midnight

– Starlight

– Blue

– Purple

Speaking more about what has been upgraded, many core features of iPhone 14 are getting a boost. The iPhone 14 will feature the best battery ever seen in an iPhone, which is a standard improvement year over year. The phone's camera is also getting even better this year and will allow the iPhone 14 to take pictures at higher fidelity rates. Low light photos, in particular, are said to have been drastically upgraded compared to iPhone 13. The Pro versions of the iPhone 14 will come with a vast number of features that are better than the base model, with the phone's screen receiving the most notable changes. Not only will the fidelity of the screen be that much better, but iPhone 14 Pro will also move to use an always-on display.

Lastly, Apple has also announced the official launch date of the iPhone 14 as well. The base model of the iPhone 14 is set to release later this month on September 16 while the Plus model will release next month on October 7. Conversely, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will both become available on September 16. Pre-orders for all versions of the iPhone 14 will also begin later this week on September 9.

What are your thoughts on the iPhone 14 based on what we have been shown so far? Are you going to look to pre-order this new model of the iPhone for yourself?