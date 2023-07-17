Assassin’s Creed Mirage Game Length Revealed

Ubisoft has revealed how long it should take to fully complete Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which is set to be the next entry in the long-running action-adventure series. Unlike some of the most recent Assassin’s Creed titles, Mirage is meant to callback to the structure and mechanics seen in many of the original entries in the franchise. Now, it’s known that the similarities between AC Mirage and the earliest games in the series will also extend to the playtime.

During a recent AMA session on Reddit, Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s narrative director Sarah Beaulieu said that the game will be similar in length compared to “the first AC games.” Although this isn’t a specific period of time, when looking at website How Long to Beat, many of the initial installments in the Assassin’s Creed sags lasted anywhere from 15-25 hours. As such, it can be expected that Mirage will last somewhere in between this same timespan depending on how players choose to experience the game.

As a whole, this length for Assassin’s Creed Mirage is drastically shorter in comparison to many of the recent titles that Ubisoft has released. For instance, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a game that took about 60 hours for most players to complete, even if they chose to mainline it. Both Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey have been quite long as well with each game lasting about 30-45 hours. Even though Mirage will be much shorter by comparison, this length of the game might end up being refreshing to a number of players.

Currently, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is poised to release later this fall on October 12. When it does release, the game will be available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

What do you think about Assassin's Creed Mirage based on what Ubisoft has shown of it so far? And how do you feel about the game being considerably shorter than other recent AC titles?