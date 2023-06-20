Assassin's Creed Mirage Map Size Revealed

Assassin's Creed Mirage's map size has been revealed and we can expect it to be quite a step back from games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Assassin's Creed is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there, both commercially and in terms of the scope and scale of the series. The franchise has always enjoyed pretty dense maps, but it has ballooned in a pretty absurd way over the years, particularly once the series started adding boats and ways to traverse the lands much faster. While some cherish a game that they can play for hundreds of hours and get lost in, others have found it overwhelming and off-putting, even noting it as a detriment to have something so big that it feels unfocused.

With that said, Assassin's Creed Mirage is taking the series back to its roots and straying away from the RPG-ish style to focus on a more classic game in the series. To do so, it is also scaling back the size of its map. A Ubisoft spokesperson confirmed to Easy Allies (via IGN) that Mirage's version of Baghdad is along the lines of Constantinople in Assassin's Creed Revelations and Paris in Assassin's Creed Unity. The latter was an incredibly dense map, filled with tons of NPCs populating the streets and lots of interiors for players to visit. With that said, this could mean Ubisoft is focusing more on creating a very layered map as opposed to one that allows players to sprint for extensive periods of time. Only time will tell if this makes any kind of difference on how players receive the game.

If the map is a bit smaller, it could lead to more people finishing the game as the last few entries have been heavily criticized for being way too long. However, it hasn't stopped Ubisoft from raking in tons of money from these games as they've performed very well and continued to be supported with strong post-launch content.

