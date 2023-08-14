Assassin's Creed Mirage Release Date Pushed Up

Ubisoft has today announced that its upcoming action-adventure game Assassin's Creed Mirage will be coming out a bit sooner than anticipated. First unveiled back in 2022, the next mainline entry in the long-running Assassin's Creed series is poised to be far more similar to many of the original installments in the franchise. And for those that have been eagerly looking forward to playing Mirage for themselves, the game is now going to drop a full week earlier.

Revealed on social media today, Ubisoft informed fans that Assassin's Creed Mirage has now gone gold, which means that the initial work on the game is now completed. Alongside this revelation, Ubisoft also shared that Mirage will now arrive on October 5, which is a week ahead of its previous October 12 launch date. Ubisoft didn't say why it was opting to change the release date for AC Mirage, but it seems that the company doesn't see any reason to continue holding the game back now that it's development has wrapped up.

"Assassin's Creed Mirage has gone gold and is coming out a week early!" Ubisoft said via its official Twitter account. "On behalf of the entire team, we can't wait for you to explore 9th Century Baghdad with Basim. Your journey now starts on October 5. Save the new date!"

As mentioned, Assassin's Creed Mirage is going to be much smaller in scope compared to entries like Assassin's Creed Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla. Instead, Mirage will be considerably shorter and will bring back many of the mechanics and gameplay stylings found in the original Assassin's Creed. Whether or not this change in format will prove to be a big hit remains to be seen, but it seems likely that longtime fans will appreciate this return to the roots of the franchise.

When Assassin's Creed Mirage does release this October, it's poised to come to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC platforms. Be sure to stay tuned to our ongoing coverage of the game here on ComicBook.com as we approach launch as we'll have more information to share leading up to that date.