Death Stranding 2 Fans Think Keanu Reeves May Be in The Game After New Kojima Post

Hideo Kojima has shared a bunch of pictures of Norman Reedus and Keanu Reeves hanging out, which naturally sent Death Stranding fans for a loop. Hideo Kojima is one of the most acclaimed names in gaming. He has a rich knowledge of storytelling and has been able to mix that with incredibly innovative gameplay. While some games have been criticized for being too cinematic, Kojima ensures that he's crafting games that really leverage the medium while still packing the punch of something akin to a well-crafted film or TV show. He's been able to pull this off with the help of major celebrities such as Kiefer Sutherland and Norman Reedus, but Death Stranding 2 looks like it'll boast an even larger cast with actors like Elle Fanning joining the series.

Fans think that legendary actor Keanu Reeves may also be joining Death Stranding 2. Over on Instagram, Hideo Kojima shared a post of Death Stranding star Norman Reedus and John Wick star Keanu Reevees hanging out, seemingly riding bikes somewhere. Both Reedus and Reeves have a strong passion for motorcycles with Reedus having hosted a show about them on AMC and Reeves being a co-founder of Arch Motorcycle. It's unclear if Kojima was on this journey as well or if he just shared the pictures as he's a big fan of the two. Keanu Reeves visited Kojima Productions in 2019 ahead of the release of Death Stranding, but it seemed like it was just a friendly visit. Still, the comments on Kojima's post has fans speculating the actor may join Norman Reedus in Death Stranding 2.

Keanu Reeves played a massive role in Cyberpunk 2077, so clearly he's open to starring in video games. Whether or not he's in Death Stranding 2 may be something that remains a secret for quite a while. We may be able to expect another look at Death Stranding 2 in December at The Game Awards, as Kojima is close with host Geoff Keighley and enjoys showing his game at that particular event.

