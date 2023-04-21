Is Dead Island 2 Playable on Xbox Game Pass?

Dead Island 2 is finally out now after nearly a decade of development, so now that it's hear, what's the easiest way to play it? Nowadays, one of the easiest options to play games like this the day they're released is through the subscription services like Xbox Game Pass and (more recently) PlayStation Plus, but Xbox Game Pass gets far more varied day-one release than any other service. That said, is Dead Island 2 on Xbox Game Pass at all, or will you have to buy it full price if you want to play it this weekend?

Is Dead Island 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

Unfortunately for those subscribed to any kind of service like this -- Xbox Game Pass in particular -- Dead Island 2 is not on Xbox Game Pass. It's not on the base version of the subscription nor is it part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate catalog, and it's not on the PC version of Game Pass either. So as far as Xbox goes, your only option to play it there right now is to buy it.

Perhaps even more unfortunate for those who've been waiting around for this game to release, it's not a $60 game like we've grown accustomed to in recent years. Dead Island 2 has adopted the trend of being priced at $70 instead which might be $10 more than buyers were expecting to shell out, but if you've been waiting on Dead Island 2 for this long anyway, that price probably won't be a dealbreaker.

Will Dead Island 2 Come to Xbox Game Pass?

As it stands, there's nothing that publisher Deep Silver has said right now to indicate that the game will come to Xbox Game Pass in any timeframe that'll be worth waiting on if you're already thinking about playing the game. The original Dead Island isn't on Xbox Game Pass either, and while the appearance of games on the service varies on a case-by-case basis, there's no real precedent for Deep Silver to have any kind of notable partnership with Xbox that would indicate Dead Island 2 is a surefire addition later on.

If you're still on the fence about the game, you can check out our review here to see if it was worth the wait after all these years.