Dead Island 2's Opening Scene Released Online

The opening to Dead Island 2 has been released online in the lead up to the game's launch. Dead Island 2 is one of those fabled games that has been whispered about for nearly a decade. The first game wasn't anything too special, but it was liked enough and performed well commercially to justify a sequel. It was announced just a few years after the first game was released and people were pretty excited to see the series was going to be a Los Angeles zombie spectacle. However, it went into extreme levels of development hell and largely disappeared from the public eye as it changed developers more than once.

Now, the game is actually about to finally release and the buzz around the game is quite positive. To get the hype brewing even further, a new video that showcases the opening cinematic for Dead Island 2 has been released. It gives a tour of the chaotic, apocalyptic version of Los Angeles along with some pretty visuals and a moody soundtrack to boot. If you've been with the series since the start, it will likely give you shades of some of the cinematic trailers they did for the first game and the spin-off, Dead Island Riptide, which really put the series on the map. The first game had a really tragic cinematic trailer where a family is chased and tragically killed by zombies on their vacation. Needless to say, it was quite sad to watch and ironically, did not really capture the spirit of the game in any way, but it was successful marketing.

As of right now, it remains to be seen how well the game will turn out. Previews of Dead Island 2 have suggested the game will be solid, but who really knows. There's a lot of pressure to get this game right given how long people have waited, but a lot of times the studio is forced to either cancel or release a game after an extended development time, so we can only hope what they have is worthwhile.

Dead Island 2 will release on April 21st, 2023.