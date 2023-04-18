Dead Island 2 Early Metacritic Score Revealed

Dead Island 2 reviews have gone live three days ahead of its April 21 release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. As you may know, the game had serious development issues that saw three different studios in total work on the game at some point over the course of its very lengthy development. When a game has as troubled of development as Dead Island 2 has had, it's usually a good indication it's going to be a mess. However, according to the aforementioned early reviews, the long-awaited game is actually decent.

Reviews are still coming in, but right now the PS5 version boasts a 75 on Metacritic, giving it a green rating. Meanwhile, the PC and Xbox Series X|S versions are at 72 and 74, respectively, two yellow ratings. And then there are no reviews for the PS4 and Xbox One versions, so these versions don't have review scores. In other words, be cautious about buying these versions before or at release. It may be smart to wait a few extra days and see how the last-gen versions are.

"Dead Island 2 is far from a perfect game, but given everything it took to get it here, it's damn near close to a miracle that it turned out as good as it did," reads the opening of our review of the game. "It's pretty difficult to make a zombie game that feels like it has something new to offer after all of these years, but Dead Island 2 largely manages to succeed. After a zombie virus tears Los Angeles apart, a bunch of otherwise ordinary citizens are left stranded and forced to find their own way out of the blood-soaked streets of sunny California. You play as one of six different selectable characters (though this doesn't seem to directly impact the story) and seemingly immune to the virus, making you a potential candidate for a vaccine. It's up to you to figure out how to get out of this apocalyptic hellhole and also possibly stop this infection from destroying all of humanity."

Dead Island 2 is set to be available on April 21 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. There is still no word of a Nintendo Switch version.