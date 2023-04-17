Dead Island 2 Launch Trailer Revealed Prior to Release

Prior to its release at the end of this week, the launch trailer for Dead Island 2 has today been revealed. Originally announced all the way back in 2014, the journey to Dead Island 2 has been long and arduous for fans of the 2011 open-world game. Fortunately, Deep Silver never ended up abandoning the project completely, which has now led to its launch trailer coming about in the final push toward release.

Revealed across social media and YouTube today, the launch trailer for Dead Island 2 gives us one of our best looks yet at the action-packed sequel. Like previous videos for the game that have been shown off, the launch trailer continues to highlight the game's new locale of Los Angeles, which is where the entirety of DI2 is set. It also gives us a glimpse at some of the many weapons and abilities that players will be able to use to take down zombies while also shedding a bit more light on the throughline narrative.

You can check out the Dead Island 2 launch trailer in the tweet attached below:

Watch the Launch Trailer and prepare yourself to experience brutal combat as the ultimate Slayer this Friday, April 21st.#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA pic.twitter.com/CER5RIyiv5 — Dead Island (@deadislandgame) April 17, 2023

"Los Angeles is in quarantine and the military have retreated. Only you, and the handful of others who happen to be resistant to the pathogen, holds the future of the city (and humanity), in the balance," says the game's official description. "Dead Island 2 is stylish, vibrant, and flooded with zombie infection. Explore iconic, gore-drenched Los Angeles. Meet larger-than-life characters. Slay countless foes in exquisitely bloody detail. And evolve to become the ultimate Zombie Slayer!"

Dead Island 2 is finally set to launch at the end of this week on April 21st. When it does release, it will be playable across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Are you planning to pick up Dead Island 2 for yourself this week? And what do you happen to think of the game's new launch trailer? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.