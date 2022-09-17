Jeopardy! Host Ken Jennings Trolls Contestant with Waluigi Joke
The most recent episode of Jeopardy! sent some fans (and more specifically, some Nintendo fans) into a bit of an uproar online this week when host Ken Jennings dropped an unexpected reference to one of Nintendo's fan-favorite Super Mario characters: Waluigi. Despite being excluded often from the mainline Mario games, Waluigi's fame has persisted due to his meme-level status, so Jeopardy! viewers were pleased to hear him namedropped during the latest episode.
During the Jeopardy! segment that aired this week, host Ken Jennings was bantering a bit with Luigi de Guzman, a contestant who's no stranger to winning Jeopardy! bouts by now. Despite his past successes, de Guzman's competition, Emmett Stanton, had quite the lead at one point. Jennings pointed that out and couldn't help but drop a Waluigi reference in the process. He and the rest of the Jeopardy! team were apparently pretty happy with that joke, too, seeing how it was one of the spinout clips the show's social accounts highlighted afterwards.
Wah ha ha! pic.twitter.com/uir5tzWo5P— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 16, 2022
Fans were similarly pleased with the reference – at least for the most part. Some thought it was low-hanging fruit given that the Luigi reference was already there while others praised Jennings for incorporating that sort of reference that probably wouldn't have been heard on Jeopardy! had this situation come about years ago.
Was Jennings' Waluigi reference timed well, or was it too easy?
Might Need an Explainer for This One
Texting my dad to explain who Waluigi is because of Jeopardy.— Canada’s Funniest Display Name (@GrahamSig) September 16, 2022
Simply Overjoyed
Overjoyed to hear Ken Jennings make a Waluigi reference on Jeopardy this evening— Logan Middleton (@LoganPMiddleton) September 17, 2022
Waluigi on Jeopardy!
I was dead laughing when Ken joked that Luigi had met his nemesis, Waluigi on Jeopardy! 🤣#TooBadWaluigiTime#LuigiVSWaluigi#Waluigi pic.twitter.com/sGHvtdBIDD— Mackenzie Wachter (@MackenzieWacht1) September 17, 2022
Too Easy?
Ken Jennings dropping a Waluigi joke on Jeopardy
I groaned so loud— Felix (@FelixOrion) September 16, 2022
Fantastic Reference
My dear Lord, @KenJennings just dropped a “Waluigi” reference on #Jeopardy. That’s fantastic. 😂— Aje (@Ol_Aje) September 16, 2022
Losing Our Collective Minds
the current jeopardy champion is named luigi and the host just made a waluigi joke i'm losing my goddamn mind— miles innit ⚙️🌸 (@brassgoggIes) September 16, 2022
Things Will Never Be the Same
Ken Jennings just made a “Waluigi” joke on Jeopardy! and I’ll never be the same— Ang (@AngeleeUS) September 16, 2022
Ken Jennings Was Pleased
I see you, @Jeopardy viewers explaining to your parents who Waluigi is. You are doing important work. https://t.co/2ArbvzoVkK— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) September 17, 2022