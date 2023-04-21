Jet Set Radio Inspired Game Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Now Has a Release Date

Jet Set Radio fans have been begging Sega for a new game for years now, and while rumors have suggested that might happen, it's unclear if the series will ever return. Thankfully, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk looks like a spiritual successor that will help fill the void in a major way! Announced in 2021, the game finally has a release date on Steam and Nintendo Switch. During yesterday's Nintendo Indie Showcase, it was revealed the game will arrive on August 18th. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk has looked quite promising since its first reveal, and Jet Set Radio fans won't have to wait much longer to see if it can live up to its inspiration!

A trailer was shared on Twitter by developer Team Reptile, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

18 Augustus 2023

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk follows the story of Red, a graffiti writer that had his head cut off and replaced by an AI robohead. After joining the Bomb Rush Crew, Red begins investigating what happened to his human side. The Bomb Rush Crew is one of several graffiti crews competing for control over the streets of New Amsterdam, but they'll also have to avoid a militarized police force that becomes a bigger threat as players vandalize the city. New Amsterdam is composed of 5 main boroughs, and players will be able to find new recruits for the Bomb Rush Crew throughout.

Over the last decade, the video game industry has seen a number of spiritual successors released to fill the void left by franchises that fell by the wayside. Games like Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night and Yooka-Laylee have done a great job building on their inspirations while still creating unique experiences, while titles like Mighty No. 9 left a lot to be desired. It remains to be seen which category Bomb Rush Cyberfunk will fall into, but fans have been desperate for a new game that recaptures the magic of Jet Set Radio.

