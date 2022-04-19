Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi Reboots Reportedly in Development at Sega

It seems that two of the biggest Sega Dreamcast games will be getting rebooted for the modern era. According to reporting from Bloomberg, Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio will both be getting “big-budget reboots” from Sega as part of a new “Super Game initiative.” Apparently, both of these games will capitalize on the free-to-play trend, looking to the success of Fortnite as a potential business model. Bloomberg’s sources also claim that both of the games are still in early development; the Crazy Taxi reboot has been worked on for more than a year, with a planned release in 2024 or 2025.

Sega did not respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio prioritized for new releases. While the Sega Dreamcast platform was short-lived, several of its titles hold a special place in the hearts of gamers. In the years following Sega’s transformation into a third-party developer, several of the Dreamcast’s games were ported to other systems, including Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio. As a result, these games were able to find greater audiences, but it’s been a while since Sega dusted them off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It will be interesting to see how both of these games are adapted to the free-to-play model, and how Sega monetizes them. Games like Fortnite and Genshin Impact generate billions in revenue each year through microtransactions, and it’s not difficult to see how Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio could find similar success, if done properly. Long-time fans will likely be hesitant, but if it does prove successful, it could help renew interest in these IPs in a major way. With Sega franchises like Sonic the Hedgehog and Streets of Rage being adapted by Hollywood, that renewed interest could even lead to Jet Set Radio or Crazy Taxi getting a similar treatment! For now, Sega fans will just have to wait and see how things play out.

Would you like to see Crazy Taxi and Jet Grind Radio return? Are you worried about microtransactions? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!