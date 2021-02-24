Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Wows Jet Set Radio Fans With First Trailer
Jet Set Radio fans have been waiting for a new game in the series for years now, but it seems that Bomb Rush Cyberfunk just might fill the role nicely. The upcoming game from developer Team Reptile clearly draws inspiration from the Dreamcast classic, and the game's new trailer has fans quite excited. With its cel-shaded visuals and music by Hideki Naganuma, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk looks like the kind of game JSR fans have been long waiting for! Following the new trailer drop, fans of the Sega classic and newcomers alike took to social media to share their enthusiasm for the upcoming game!
Are you looking forward to Bomb Rush Cyberfunk? What did you think of the trailer for the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Bomb Rush Cyberfunk!
The trailer really fits the tone of Jet Set Radio.
prevnext
jet set radio is one of those games whose overall style and aesthetic is really difficult to match, so bomb rush cyberfunk nailing it with what's been shown so far is REALLY promising— THE STOIC MASCULINITY OF A SAMURAI WITH NO MASTER (@Aquawave_) February 24, 2021
Fans are ready to see if it lives up to its inspiration.
prevnext
Jet Set Radio was one of my favorite games of all time Im pretty excited to see if Bomb Rush Cyberfunk can live up to my expectation!— Juun (@JuunTV) February 24, 2021
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk definitely looks exciting!
prevnext
Bomb Rush CyberFunk is still one of my most anticipated games, so excited to see a trailer of some capacity today.— Zachary Jordan (@PixelZaction) February 24, 2021
Some are just ready for the soundtrack.
prevnext
Don't know about the actual game, but I am 100% willing to buy the Bomb Rush Cyberfunk OST. Maybe twice.February 24, 2021
The excitement is palpable!
prevnext
I've probably never been more excited for a video game than this. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is everything that made JSRF so special, with tons of unique twists and personal flavor. Please add it to your Steam wishlist and support Team Reptile in any way you can! https://t.co/caJpFyn41v— MangoLaCroix!! (@CroixMango) February 24, 2021
Zero lies detected.
prevnext
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk just proved again that cel shading is one of the graphic types that ages the best— Ori The Baa (@SmolOwlBoyo) February 24, 2021
That release date can't come soon enough.
prevnext
And then there's this... Jet Set Radio's spirit live on with Team Reptile's... Jet Set homage: Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. Lookin' good so far.
When it drops to Steam, I'm down. https://t.co/tauc5uzYoM— Vulne Pro studio (@VulnePro) February 24, 2021
Sadly, it's gonna be a long wait!
prev
I want bomb rush cyberfunk now like rn— BlookySPDR (@blakespeeder) February 24, 2021