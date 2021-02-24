Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Wows Jet Set Radio Fans With First Trailer

Jet Set Radio fans have been waiting for a new game in the series for years now, but it seems that Bomb Rush Cyberfunk just might fill the role nicely. The upcoming game from developer Team Reptile clearly draws inspiration from the Dreamcast classic, and the game's new trailer has fans quite excited. With its cel-shaded visuals and music by Hideki Naganuma, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk looks like the kind of game JSR fans have been long waiting for! Following the new trailer drop, fans of the Sega classic and newcomers alike took to social media to share their enthusiasm for the upcoming game!

