Jet Set Radio Leak Reveals Possible Release Window and New Details

At The Game Awards last year, Sega made headlines when it revealed new entries in several franchises, including Jet Set Radio. Since then, the company has revealed little in the way of details, but Twitter user @MbKKssTBhz5 has offered some potential new information about the game. The leaker has proven reliable in the past, usually regarding Sega properties like Persona. Apparently, Jet Set Radio will be a reboot of the series, as opposed to a remake of the Dreamcast original. Unfortunately, fans are going to be waiting a while, as the game won’t be arriving until 2026.

With the game about two years away, it should come as little surprise that it’s expected to release on Nintendo’s next video game system, tentatively known as the “Switch 2.” Over the last 7 years, Sega has been a big supporter of the Switch hardware, and the company is planning to release Sonic x Shadow Generations on the system later this year. No other platforms were mentioned by @MbKKssTBhz5, but presumably Jet Set Radio will also be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The leaker mentioned that the game will feature “a new story with new and old characters.”

Sega’s Returning Franchises

In addition to Jet Set Radio, Sega has revealed new games in several long dormant franchises, including Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, Golden Axe, and Streets of Rage. In an interview with the Washington Post last year, Sega co-COO Shuji Utsumi attributed these returns to the success of Sonic the Hedgehog, Persona, and Like a Dragon (Yakuza), which the company now considers its three “pillars.”

It remains to be seen whether these games will be able to find a level of success on par with those pillars, but there’s a lot of excitement at the moment. Jet Set Radio in particular is a franchise fans had been begging for years to see resurrected, and spiritual successors like Bomb Rush Cyberfunk stepped in to fill the void. Hopefully Sega will be able to deliver experiences that live up to those original games, while also proving exciting for newcomers.

Nintendo Switch 2

At this time, Nintendo has not officially revealed a successor to the Switch, but rumors have suggested the new console will be released this year. Fans can likely expect to see Nintendo’s biggest franchises on the system, and it seems Sega will be a big supporter early on. Alongside Jet Set Radio in 2026, there has also been speculation that Persona 3 Reload will be released on the system at some point. The remake debuted on PlayStation and Xbox platforms this month, as well as PC, but a Switch version was not announced. Persona 3 Portable is available on the current Switch hardware, so fans of the series will have to settle for that, for the time being.

