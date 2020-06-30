Sega Fans Are Clamoring for a New Jet Set Radio

Twenty years ago, Jet Set Radio debuted on Sega Dreamcast. Originally released in North America as Jet Grind Radio, the title quickly became one of the system's most beloved games. Since then, the game has seen numerous ports, and a follow-up on the original Xbox, but it's been quite some time since a new entry in the series has been released. Since Jet Set Radio is celebrating its 20th anniversary, fans have been reminiscing about the game, and sharing their hopes for a new entry in the series. With its cel-shaded style, unique soundtrack, and graffiti-influence, Jet Set Radio left a lasting impression on the video game industry. Perhaps one day gamers will see the series return!

Are you a fan of Jet Set Radio? Would you like to see a revival? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Jet Set Radio!