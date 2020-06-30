Sega Fans Are Clamoring for a New Jet Set Radio
Twenty years ago, Jet Set Radio debuted on Sega Dreamcast. Originally released in North America as Jet Grind Radio, the title quickly became one of the system's most beloved games. Since then, the game has seen numerous ports, and a follow-up on the original Xbox, but it's been quite some time since a new entry in the series has been released. Since Jet Set Radio is celebrating its 20th anniversary, fans have been reminiscing about the game, and sharing their hopes for a new entry in the series. With its cel-shaded style, unique soundtrack, and graffiti-influence, Jet Set Radio left a lasting impression on the video game industry. Perhaps one day gamers will see the series return!
Not soon enough.
sega.... when can i have jet set radio in my life on console again.....PLEASE— coffee cait ☕ 脑空空 (@Coffee__Cait) June 30, 2020
The anti-establishment theme would definitely connect with modern audiences.
Happy Birthday to my mom and Jet Set Radio, both of which were very influential to make me anti-establishment and anti-authority >:)— Space Ghost 👻 (@Space_Ghostss) June 30, 2020
When, Sega???
when are we getting another jet set radio game— Brandon (@syhnicalgfx) June 30, 2020
A remake seems like a no-brainer.
real talk: its criminal that we only got 2 jet set radio games. the fact that we haven't gotten a new one or even a remake is lame. #jetsetradio— squidward tennisballs (@Chikoritos35) June 30, 2020
The demand is there.
Cool, make a new Jet Set Radio please https://t.co/24RzeyPrdr— SomeCallMeAnto (@SomeCallMeAnto) June 30, 2020
Fans would even take a remaster of the game's sequel!
Jet set radio future remaster when Hideki?— AlignmentDAW (@AlignmentDAW) June 30, 2020
Maybe Skies of Arcadia too, while you're at it.
Remake Jet Set Radio or something it's one of your best franchises https://t.co/Bv6XkOKiiW— Beware the Batman (@Batman_Beware) June 29, 2020
Why not both?
@SEGA pls give us Jet Set Radio 3.... Or at least remaster the first 2 games for modern consoles— Tengu Bronzie (@Metamanley93) June 29, 2020
