Jetpack Joyride Sequel Released Over 10 Years Later

Jetpack Joyride players who've been killing time with the game since 2011 now have a new game to check out thanks to a sequel that's been released over 10 years later. Apple and developer Halfbrick Studios announced this week that Jetpack Joyride 2 is now officially available on iOS devices via the Apple Arcade subscription service. This means that if you've already got an active subscription, the game's waiting on you to download.

The new Jetpack Joyride 2 stars protagonist Barry Steakfries once more who's outfitted again with a jetpack that sprays bullets and keeps him propelled in the air above foe. Another new character, Betty Beefpies, serves as an alternate avatar for Barry for those who want to change things up.

🚀 New Release 🚀



Blast off with #JetpackJoyride2, only on Apple Arcade! @Halfbrick's high-flying adventure returns with dangerous new missions.



"Barry returns in a frantic adventure! In this case, he will have new equipment and weapons to fight new enemies and make his way through the laboratory to stop the scientists' experiments before it is too late," a preview of the new game found via the App Store listing said. "The evolved adventure of Jetpack Joyride with new HD graphics, new animations, new mechanics and a new way of playing.

Once you hop into Jetpack Joyride 2, you'll be taken through a brief intro level to remind you of how things work if you've hung up your jetpack since the first game or you never played the mobile hit when it was released years ago. It's got jetpacks, guns, and baddies galore in the scrolling levels, and this time, it's also got things like upgradeable jetpack and more.

Once you get into that upgrade mechanic, you'll start to see things like currencies appearing on-screen. The good news is that since this is an Apple Arcade game, it features no in-app purchases or other microtransactions, so you won't have to worry about being peppered with offers to buy resources. It does feature some of the expected mobile elements like a battle pass-like system and a daily login reward.

Jetpack Joyride 2 is now available to download on iOS devices via the Apple Arcade subscription service.