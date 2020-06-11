JETT: The Far Shore Announced for PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 reveal event kicked off on Thursday, previewing a huge number of games that are expected to be available on the console. These have ranged from new entries in the Ratchet & Clank and Marvel's Spider-Man franchises, to entirely new and genre-bending franchises. A new entry into the latter category is definitely JETT: The Far Shore, a new game from Superbrothers, which was co-developed with Pine Scented.

Details surrounding the game still seem relatively unknown, but it's clear from the trailer that it will be some sort of cosmic adventure story. The trailer opens on a sepia-toned village of citizens, before a spaceship launches, with the promise to "carve out a future for a people haunted by oblivion, propelled by dreams." It then shows a number of years passed forward in time, as well as some pretty unusual visuals.

You can check out the official description for the game below!

"JETT: The Far Shore invites you on an interstellar trip to carve out a future for a people haunted by oblivion in this cinematic action-adventure."

Superbrothers is previously known for their work on Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP, an indie adventure game that was first released in 2011.

JETT: The Far Shore was just one of many games announced during the PS5 live-stream, including Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Grand Theft Auto V, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Project Athia, Stray, Returnal, NBA 2K21, Godfall, Goodbye Volcano High, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Oddworld Soulstorm, Sackboy A Big Adventure, Destruction AllStars, Bugsnax, Little Devil Inside, Resident Evil 8, DEATHLOOP, Demon's Souls, Solar Ash, Horizon: Forbidden West, and GhostWire: Tokyo.

JETT: The Far Shore will be released in Holiday 2020.

