Jimmy Fallon Goes Hands-On With Mario Tennis Aces

Next month, Nintendo will be bringing sports back to the forefront on Nintendo Switch with the much-anticipated Mario Tennis Aces. A demo just dropped today on the eShop for those that want to give it a try — or you can watch The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon give it a shot.

Fallon is no stranger to showing Nintendo love on his nightly talk show. A while back, he had both Reggie Fils-Aime and Shigeru Miyamoto stop by to showcase the Switch for the first time on TV. And this week, he got his hands on Aces to see how he’d fare at it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the video above, in which Fallon first gives his introduction before jumping into the action with Mario. He then shows off how you play with motion controls as you can wield a JoyCon controller and swing it like a tennis racket. With it, you can master a number of shots, just like Fallon is able to nail an ace on an opponent.

The quality of the game looks great thus far, complete with “dramatic” replays of your scores and a victory stance when you win a match. Fallon then does a victory JoyCon swing upon getting the win.

Midway through the video, Fallon calls upon a cohort to join him in the match, showing off the game’s versus mode. It’s actually rather fun to watch and works quite well in split-screen, so you never miss any of the action. And once again, Fallon doesn’t miss out on the opportunity to get a victory stance in.

It looks like a fun game, whether you adapt to the motion controls or give the traditional setup a shot. And what’s more, it supports multiplayer both locally and online so you can play with your friends, just as you could with classic Mario Tennis games.

This video was fun to watch — if only because of Fallon’s overconfidence with his shots — and really gives you an idea of what to expect from the game. But, again, if you want to see it for yourself, you don’t have to wait. The demo is available for download; and a championship beta will kick off on June 1 where you can take on the world. Maybe we’ll get to shut down Jimmy, eh?

Mario Tennis Aces releases on June 22 for Nintendo Switch.