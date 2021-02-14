President Joe Biden Spotted Playing Mario Kart While at Camp David

✖

As it turns out, Joe Biden might be the first gamer President in the history of the United States. Spotted in a social media post recently, the recently sworn-in Commander-in-chief was found spending some of his free time by playing a round of Mario Kart against his granddaughter. And despite not growing up with the game himself, it seems that Biden’s racing skills aren’t too shabby.

The moment was shared on Instagram by Naomi Biden, who is Joe’s granddaughter. While at Camp David, which is the well-known retreat that the sitting President of the United States and his family often attend, Naomi and Joe found themselves at the wheel racing against each other. The iteration of the popular video game that they competed in wasn’t on a Nintendo console, but it was instead the arcade iteration known as Mario Kart Arcade GP DX.

In her post sharing the moment, Naomi made light of the play session saying that this is one of the few times the President is currently allowed to get behind a steering wheel. “Secret service made an exception and let him drive himself!” she said in the caption of the photo. In case you're not aware of what this means, the President is almost never allowed to drive any sort of vehicle while in office due to safety precautions.

And if you’re wondering who ended up winning, well, it turns out Joe might be better at Mario Kart than you think. Naomi said that Joe “barely” was the winner of the race while still acknowledging that his skills were rusty. Considering this is probably the only round of Mario Kart he has played in quite some time given his busy schedule, it's still good to see that the President has the skills needed to beat his grandchildren in video games when he has a free moment.