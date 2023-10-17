Joel McHale Reveals His Favorite Mortal Kombat Characters to Play

Joel McHale, who voices '80s action star Johnny Cage in the animated Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match, reveals his favorite characters to play in the Mortal Kombat video game franchise. Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match is the fourth movie in the animated franchise, and goes back in time to the '80s to send Johnny Cage on an action-packed adventure. ComicBook.com spoke to McHale about Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match, and when asked who his go-to characters are to play in Mortal Kombat, the Community star named a very popular duo. "Well, I will say, in the '90s, it was Scorpion," he revealed. "I got good at slinging that thing and getting them to 'come over here.' I got really good at that. Now, I like to believe Sub-Zero is my go-to right now." McHale then spoke on how inspirational the gaming franchise is.

"That game, when it came out, looked so much better than the other games and had such personality. I just got really demoralized when an eight-year-old would come into the arcade and I'd play them, and they would smoke me. That was the only time I was like, 'Oh, I thought I was good at this game.' And then I'm not. My kids are a thousand times better of course."

What is Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match about?

The official synopsis for Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match reads, "Neon lights... Suits with shoulder pads... Jumping from explosions in slow motion... In 1980s Hollywood, action star Johnny Cage (Joel McHale) is looking to become an A-list actor. But when his costar, Jennifer (Jennifer Grey), goes missing from set, Johnny finds himself thrust into a world filled with shadows, danger and deceit. As he embarks on a bloody journey, Johnny quickly discovers the City of Angels has more than a few devils in its midst. He faces off against a sinister secret society plotting a nefarious scheme, but the brutal fight against the bloodthirsty warriors of the Netherrealm is just beginning. Can Johnny, alongside other Mortal Kombat legends, save humanity...and, more importantly, his career?"

The animated movie stars Joel McHale (Animal Control, Community) as Johnny Cage and Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing, Red Oaks) as Herself. Also starring in the movie is Gilbert Gottfried (Aladdin, Royal Crackers) as David Doubldy, Dusan Brown (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) as Chuck Golden, Grey DeLisle (Teen Titans Go!) as Kia, Robin Atkin Downes (Luck, DC Showcase: Constantine – The House of Mystery) as Shinnok, Zehra Fazal (Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe) as Jataaka, Gilbert Gottfried (Aladdin, Royal Crackers) as David Doubldy, Kelly Hu (Arrow, X2: X-Men United) as Ashrah, Matt Yang King (Elemental) as Concierge, Phil LaMarr (Futurama) as Brian Van Jones, Matthew Mercer (Resident Evil: Death Island) as Director/Bully, Dave B. Mitchell (Call of Duty franchise) as Raiden and Armen Taylor (Justice Society: World War II) as Master Boyd.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match is now available for purchase.

Editor's note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.