Mortal Kombat 1's Omni-Man Trailer Features Callbacks to Invincible's Most Violent Moments

Mortal Kombat 1's new Omni-Man trailer features direct callbacks to some of the character's most violent moments in Invincible. Over the last number of years, Invincible has been quickly rising as a fan-favorite comic book story. The Robert Kirkman comic focuses on a young teen who gains powers and realizes his dad, who is similar in terms of power to Superman, is actually not so great of a guy. He must learn how to utilize his powers while also duking it out with his father who he still loves and cares for, resulting in some really heartbreaking drama. The comic-turned-animated-series also features a ton of extreme violence, highlight the power of these heroes and villains.

Mortal Kombat 1 will revel in that as it will be adding Omni-Man as a guest character very soon. We got a sneak peek at the character's debut in the fighting game earlier today at New York Comic-Con which shows he will be an absolute powerhouse, but the official Skybound Twitter was keen to point out that the trailer features a lot of callbacks to Invincible. The trailer shows Omni-Man squeezing someone's head until they're eyes pop out, beating someone into the ground, and yes, even flying them through the train at a speed that makes civilian bystanders literally explode. It's pretty gnarly and won't be easy to watch for those who don't like the extreme levels of violence, but it looks pretty sweet. You can check out the comparisons between the show and game below.

We noticed some familiar scenes in that Omni-Man #MK1 trailer. pic.twitter.com/LYsL2VDTaq — Skybound Games (@skyboundgames) October 14, 2023

Robert Kirkman told ComicBook earlier this year that he was pretty amazed with the fatalities, so it seems like NetherRealm is really cooking with this guest character: "Oh my god, my legs go weak. I have a character in a Mortal Kombat game, are you kidding me? It's something that, everytime they'd do a DLC, I'd be like 'Can we get Neegan in there? Can we get Michone in there? What are we doing?' I'm hounding them like what do I gotta do, let's do this! The reaction to Invincible was so big that I get to talk to Ed Boon every now and then. It's the greatest, I have seen so many things. The fatalities... oh my god. It's the greatest. When we stop recording, I will tell you guys some things. I'm so excited to have a character in Mortal Kombat."

Mortal Kombat 1 Omni-Man Release Date

While we don't have an exact day, we do know Omni-Man will come to Mortal Kombat 1 in November. He will be the first of several new DLC characters coming as part of the "Kombat Pack". The other characters will include DC's Peacemaker and Homelander from The Boys. You can view the release schedule below.

Fighters

Omni-Man (Nov. 2023)

Quan Chi (winter 2023/2024)

Peacemaker (winter 2023/2024)

Ermac (spring 2024)

Takeda Takahashi (summer 2024)

Homelander (spring 2024)

Kameos