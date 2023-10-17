New Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match Clip Sees Johnny Cage and Ashrah in Action (Exclusive)

A new clip from Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match has been exclusively revealed by ComicBook.com to coincide with the animated film's release. Over the past few years, Mortal Kombat has found a greater resurgence in mediums outside of video games. This was perhaps most notably seen with 2021's live-action Mortal Kombat movie, but has also been showcased through the Mortal Kombat Legends run of animated films which began releasing back in 2020. Now, the fourth installment in this series, Cage Match, has arrived and takes the franchise into the decade of the 1980s.

This new snippet from Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match is titled "Initiation" and can be viewed at the top of this page. The scene sees Johnny Cage being led by Jataaka into what seems to be a trap. The two are then interrupted by Ashrah, who soon after saves Johnny from an attack that he doesn't seem coming. After launching a counterattack of her own, Ashrah then sprints away with Johnn as Jataaka continues to pursue them both.

Outside of telling a new story in the expansive Mortal Kombat universe, Cage Match also features a cast of many recognizable actors. Joel McHale stars in the film as Johnny Cage is joined by the likes of Jennifer Grey, Matthew Mercer, Phil Lamarr, Kelly Hu, and Zehra Fazal, to name a few. Cage Match also happens to feature one of the final performances of Gilbert Gottfried, who passed away in April 2022.

As mentioned, Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match has actually released today, October 17, and can be purchased digitally on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu, and other platforms to go along with its physical release on Blu-Ray. To learn more about Cage Match, you can find the movie's official plot synopsis attached below.

"In 1980s Hollywood, action star Johnny Cage (Joel McHale) is looking to become an A-list actor. But when his costar, Jennifer (Jennifer Grey), goes missing from set, Johnny finds himself thrust into a world filled with shadows, danger and deceit. As he embarks on a bloody journey, Johnny quickly discovers the City of Angels has more than a few devils in its midst. He faces off against a sinister secret society plotting a nefarious scheme, but the brutal fight against the bloodthirsty warriors of the Netherrealm is just beginning. Can Johnny, alongside other Mortal Kombat legends, save humanity...and, more importantly, his career?"