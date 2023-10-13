Mortal Kombat's Kelly Hu Reveals Her Favorite Character to Voice

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match is far from the first time Kelly Hu has voiced a Mortal Kombat character. The veteran actress has been doing voice work in video games since 1997 and has voiced at least one character in the last three Mortal Kombat games. While she's voicing Ashrah for Cage Match, Hu recently sat down with Comic Book to reveal the character she enjoyed voicing the most and gave a somewhat surprising answer. While the MK community doesn't always have the kindest things to say about D'Vorah, Hu revealed that Kytinn villain is her personal favorite.

Hu said, "D'Vorah was really fun...just because she's just so nasty." Having seen some of D'Vorah's Falaties, it's hard to disagree with her. In another surprise, Hu stated that she doesn't really remember all the characters she's played "because they've been so far apart." She even said that she recently was reminded by a fan at a dinner event that she played Sindel back in 2015's Mortal Kombat X. You can see the full video with Hu above to hear a few more tidbits about her favorite characters.

Which Mortal Kombat Characters Did Kelly Hu Voice?

New images, Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match arrives on October 17, 2023 in 4K, Blu-Ray and Digital. pic.twitter.com/Vx6y1IOTH6 — Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match (@MKanimated) October 12, 2023

Outside of D'Vorah and Sindel, Hu also voiced Frost in Mortal Kombat X. She'd return in Mortal Kombat 11 to voice D'Vorah; however, other actresses took over the roles of Sindel and Frost for that game. Hu came back to voice multiple characters in Mortal Kombat 1 when she took on the roles of Li Mei and Madame Bo. And, of course, she'll now take on the role of Ashrah when Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match releases later this year. That's an impressive slate of characters, though that isn't surprising given all the roles Hu has had across film, TV, and voice acting since starting in 1989 (though almost nothing tops her turn as Ro-May in Surf Ninjas).

What is Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match?

Due out on October 17, Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match takes viewers back to the 1980s and follows Johnny Cage (played by Joel McHale) in his quest to become an A-list actor. Unfortunately, his co-star goes missing and he must take on a bloody journey "into a world filled with shadows, danger, and deceit." As all things in Mortal Kombat eventually do, it turns into a fight against the forces of Netherrealm and Cage will need to work alongside classic characters like Ashrah and Raiden. It's also worth noting that this is one of Gilbert Gottfried's final performances before he passed away on April 12, 2022.

While you wait for the movie to be released, Mortal Kombat 1 is currently out on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The game had an excellent launch last month and developer NetherRealm seems poised to support it with post-launch content for the foreseeable future.