John “Soap” McTavish Is Returning in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Yesterday, Infinity Ward and Activision finally pulled back the curtain and revealed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, a soft reboot of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare that features a brand-new story, and that will be releasing on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 25. To accompany the reveal was of course an information blowout, but there wasn't much on whether we can expect all of the characters of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare to return. The debut trailer stars Captain Price, but that's about it. That said, according to Polygon, John "Soap" McTavish is also returning. And like Captain Price, he is "reimagined" for the new game.

Unfortunately, Polygon doesn't divulge any further details regarding McTavish, but it sounds like he will have a somewhat meaty role in the game's campaign. Further, his inclusion seems to suggest there will be more returning characters in reimagined form. At the moment, Infinity Ward isn't talking about this though.

Speaking of being reimagined, it's not just the characters from Call of Duty 4 that are being reimagined, the whole game has.

"This is an all-new Modern Warfare reimagined in every way," said Dave Stohl, co-Studio Head, Infinity Ward. "We are creating an emotionally charged experience that's inspired by the headlines in the world today, where the rules are grey and battle lines are blurred. Players will join a varied cast of international special forces and freedom fighters in gripping and heart-pounding missions through iconic European cities and volatile expanses of the Middle East. It's intense, it's exciting, and we can't wait for our fans to play this October."

As mentioned above, the story is brand-new, which suggests there will be plenty of new characters in addition to fan favorites.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or any other additional ports. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of the news or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.