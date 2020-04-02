New John Wick Game Coming to PS4 Next Month

A new John Wick game is coming to PS4. More specifically, today developer Bithell Games and publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment announced that the latter’s 2019 game, John Wick Hex — which debuted last October on PC via the Epic Games Store — is coming to PS4 on May 5, priced at $20. To accompany the news, the pair have also revealed a brand new trailer for the game.

According to Good Shepherd Entertainment, this is more than just a straight up port. It’s the product of a collaboration with Ant Workshop that saw the game completely redesigned to be played on the DualShock 4 controller. Good Shepherd Entertainment notes that “Wick’s every move and skills will be available at your fingertips as quick as the man himself.”

Interestingly, the announcement included no word of Xbox One and Nintendo Switch ports, however, the game has been rated for these platforms, suggesting it’s coming to the duo of consoles at some point down the road.

As Good Shepherd Entertainment notes, the fast-paced, action meets strategy game is the first John Wick console game inspired by Liongate’s film franchise.

“Created in close cooperation with the creative teams behind the films, John Wick Hex is fight-choreographed chess brought to life as a video game, capturing the series’ signature gun fu style while expanding its story universe,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Players must choose every action and attack they make, while considering their immediate cost and consequences. Every move in John Wick Hex feels like a scene from the movies, and every fight contributes to your progress on the job and requires precise strategic thinking.”

As mentioned above, the game debuted last October to a reception that ranged from warm to underwhelming. At the moment of publishing, the game sits at 74 on Metacritic, which is a decent score, but far from critically-acclaimed.

John Wick Hex is available on the PC, and soon it will be available on PS4.