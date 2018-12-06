Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ ‘PUBG’ Live-Action PlayStation 4 Trailer Is Amazing

As if the forthcoming Metal Gear Solid and the TV adaptation of Console Wars weren’t enough to keep him busy, director Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island) just pumped out one of the best game commercials we’ve seen all year, a spot for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on the PlayStation 4.

In the trailer, we see a particular group of survivors doing whatever it takes to fend off the opposition, in truly exquisite style. Set to the tune of “Do You Love Me?” by The Contours, the trailer, dubbed the Pan-demonium trailer, begins with a male kicking back while listening to music and keeping a look out across the terrain.

But then we see a guy running across the field into an awaiting trailer. He looks around at the various weapons he could choose from, and immediately goes for the frying pan. Because…why not?

As the song picks up, some guys run into the trailer to take him out, but he stops them with the pan. He deflects a few bullets before diving through a window, making a run for a nearby cornfield. Meanwhile, that guy from the beginning is still kicking back and relaxing.

After taking out a few more soldiers (including one hell of a trickshot with a handgun and the pan), one of the guy’s teammates appears, mowing down his rivals with a machine gun.

The two then fend off several more enemies before coming face to face with a general and her soldiers — and here’s where the guy from the beginning comes in, mowing them down from a distance and signaling the others, who nod back before heading right back into battle.

This trailer is probably one of the most entertaining that we’ve seen all year, stylishly shot and making us want to dive back into PUBG again — especially now that it’s on PlayStation 4. And, yep, we totally want to try that pan trickshot thing just to see if it works.

Check out the trailer above. Let’s just have Vogt-Roberts direct all the gaming things, yeah? (If his schedule allows, mind you.)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.