Josh Brolin Discusses Thanos’ Dance Moves In Fortnite

Ever since he officially made his debut in the game last week, Thanos has been raising a ruckus in Epic Games’ Fortnite, obliterating the competition before celebrating with a dance or two (or seven).

So it only makes sense then that Josh Brolin, who plays the Mad Titan in the hit film Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, have a thing or two to say about the moves Thanos is busting out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

IGN posted a video on Twitter this weekend while speaking with Brolin at a press junket for the forthcoming Deadpool 2, in which he portrays a completely different bad-ass — the seemingly unstoppable Cable. You can see the video below, but here’s a breakdown of his thoughts:

Watch Josh Brolin react to seeing himself as Thanos in @FortniteGame… pic.twitter.com/6IVdaH9dlb — IGN (@IGN) May 12, 2018

First off, he gets some “nnst nnst” backbeats going on while Thanos busts a groove in the beginning. But then he sees his character flying through the air (on the way to descending down to the Fortnite map). “I don’t remember flying,” he notes. “That’s fake.” But then a smile spreads across his face. “That’s really cool, though.”

When he’s told that the game is called Fortnite, he notes, “So I’ve been seeing this Fortnite thing everywhere. Fortnite, Thanos and all that, and I had no idea what anyone was talking about.”

Brolin then sees Thanos dancing again and notes the Mad Titan dancing. “So what’s the deal?” he said. “He’s like dancing. It’s like Michael Thanos Jackson.” That particular comment cracks up the interviewer.

He then asked why Thanos is dancing in the first place. “He’s just killed a bunch of people,” the interview, Gav Murphy, tells him.

“I don’t know if I like that,” Brolin responded. “Shut it down.” And he laughs, breaking out into a mini dance of his own. “It’s so weird.”

Brolin then said, “I wish I had done the mocap for that, yeah. I would’ve done a GREAT dance move. I’m good at dancing, by the way.” Murphy then asks what his move is, and he responded, “I spin around on my back with my legs flying up in the air” before breaking out into laughter.

“I wanna see THAT in Fortnite!” Murphy replied.

Hey, Epic Games…you listening?

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. You can see Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War in theaters now; and Deadpool 2 opens in theaters this Friday.