Journey to the Savage Planet Broken on Google Stadia With No Fix in Sight

A bug has made Journey to the Savage Planet unplayable on Google Stadia. The issue was brought up on Reddit by user Lordubuntu after discovering that the game freezes on its home screen. Google referred the poster to 505 Games, but the publisher stated they can't do anything to fix the game because Google owns the code and data for the Stadia version. Complicating matters, Google dissolved Stadia Games & Entertainment earlier this month, including Savage Planet developer Typhoon Studios. What that means is there's basically no one left to fix the game on the platform, leaving users out of luck.

A Reddit post compiling all of Lordubuntu's correspondences with Google and 505 Games can be found embedded below.

The whole saga surrounding the game has been going on for weeks now, so it's hard to blame Stadia users like Lordubuntu for being unhappy. The whole thing is nothing short of a mess, and it shows just how frustrated some Stadia users are getting with the platform. A Stadia representative named GracefromGoogle replied to the latest thread, claiming the company is trying to find a solution.

"Hi folks, I understand how frustrating this situation is, and I'm sorry for the delayed update. We're actively working with our partners to identify a fix, and I will do my best to pass updates along."

It remains to be seen whether or not Google will be able to come up with a fix for the problem, but for now, one of the platform's titles remains unplayable. Fans itching to play Journey to the Savage Planet will be happy to know that the game is available on platforms such as PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, so there are alternative options. However, Google Stadia users aren't paying for a subscription to buy games on other platforms. It's worth noting that Lordubuntu is one of Google Stadia's "founders," so the situation is proving frustrating for those that have supported the platform from the start.

For now, Stadia users will just have to hope that Google can come up with a solution that gives players the opportunity to enjoy the game as intended.

