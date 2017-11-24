The Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock Has Never Been Cheaper

If you plan to get or give a Nintendo Switch for the holidays, there are two accessories that you should really consider picking up: a Joy-Con charging dock and a microSD card. We can help you on both fronts with major deals.

The official Nintendo Switch Joy-Con charging dock fuels up to four Joy-Con controllers simultaneously. You can get it now for an all-time low price of $18.98, which is 37% off the list price. No Switch? You can order the neon blue and red version here and the gray version here.

Downloaded games take up a lot of space on the Nintendo Switch, so adding additional storage via a microSD card is a must. Amazon ran big SanDisk sale yesterday that has expired, but you can still find pretty hefty deals on high capacity cards.

