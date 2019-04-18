New ‘Jump Force’ Trailer Reveals First Look At All Might DLC

Today, Bandai Namco revealed the first look at its second DLC character, All Might of My Hero Academia fame. That said, while Bandai Namco has provided the character’s first trailer — which shows of All Might’s combat style and more — it has not said when the character will drop beyond sometime in May alongside the previously announced Seito Kaiba and one other character who hasn’t been announced at the moment of publishing.

For those that don’t know: Toshinori “All Might” Yagi is the tritagonist of the aforementioned anime, and formerly the Symbol of Peace. While the character is now a teacher of Foundational Hero Studies at U.A. High School, before that he was notably the eighth holder of the One For All Quirk after being given it by the seventh holder, Nana Shimura. He then passed it onto Izuku’s Midoriya — the anime’s protagonist — who he is grooming to be his successor. The world’s greatest hero is now retired after using up all of the embers of One For All to defeat All For One, but he obviously has retained a vast amount of knowledge.

“In his empowered form, Toshinori is a very large man with an equally muscular and well-defined physique, his design resembling a typical western comic book superhero,” reads his character description on the anime’s official wiki. “He has short blond hair, swept backwards, with two distinct tufts that stick up above his head, leaning slightly to each side, which often casts a dark shadow over his face, hiding everything but his bright blue eyes.

“All Might’s hero persona appears to be derived from comic book superhero stereotypes: colorful and filled with dramatic flair. Always sporting a giant smile, All Might shows a bright, borderline obnoxious, can-do attitude that is said to inspire others as well as help them feel safe and hopeful. He is extremely friendly and amicable due to his popularity and years in the spotlight, always taking his time to interact with fans.”

Jump Force is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional ports.

