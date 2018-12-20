‘Jump Force’ Story Mode Trailer Shows Off New Playable Characters, Plus More On Character Creation

It’s been a big day for anime fans as Bandai Namco continues to share more and more on their upcoming Jump Force mashup title. Following the big reveal of My Hero Academia’s Deku addition, the team also shared our first look at the Story Mode as well as more on the character creation system.

The game’s story is a wild trip where reality is thrown together with the Jump World. Bandai tells us, “The sudden merger between the Real World and the Jump World, has resulted in chaos enveloping the Earth, with the invading villains leaving a trail of death, destruction and panic in their wake.



“To tackle this new threat, a new team of heroes, the Jump Force, is formed by Director Glover featuring the strongest fighters from across the manga universe. Players will be able to create their own hero, customising their look and fighting moves with elements from across all your favourite franchises, before joining up with the Jump Force to stop the villains in their tracks.”

The above trailer also shows off more about what is the cause behind this chaotic merger, the Onyx Book. In addition to more about how the character creation works and the actual narrative, the latest trailer also shows off four of the new characters that have been revealed throughout the week.

One Piece – Boa Hancock

Bleach – Renji Abarai

Dragon Ball – Trunks

Black Clover – Asta

The roster continues to grow at an impressive rate, blending amazing franchises from anime and manga together for an incredible gaming experience. Fans will be able to see for themselves what this world has in store when Jump Force releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 15, 2019!

Are you excited to create your own character in this anime-driven world? What other heroes (or villains!) would you like to see make their way over onto the roster? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more gaming goodness!