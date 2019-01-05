‘Jump Force’ and Wendy’s Celebrate National Roast Day With Hilarious Banter

Yesterday, fast-food chain Wendy’s celebrated National Roast Day by taking a series of jovial jabs and shots at anybody foolish enough to let the infamous Twitter account take a swing at them. One of its victims: Bandai Namco, makers of the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump fighting game: Jump Force.

Here’s how it went:

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s go time! You want the roast? Then let’s go! #NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 4, 2019

Thought there was a Jump Force update in our mentions for a second. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 4, 2019

As you can see, the banter was about what you’d expect from two companies on Twitter, at least at the start. Bandai Namco threw a curveball into the proceedings when it showed a Wendy’s character model in Jump Force — which naturally sent the anime Wendy’s girl part of the Internet (it’s a real thing) into a frenzy.

It appears the Wendy’s mascot was created via the game’s character creator, which was revealed and showcased last year. And like the other most recent Bandai Namco fighting game, Soul Calibur VI, it apparently is pretty robust and will allow players to recreate all types of characters or fast-food chain mascots.

What would be even more interesting is if Jump Force broke the limitations of its roster and added the Wendy’s mascot into the actual game. I can’t possibly be the only person who thinks that would be equally absurd and awesome. Alas, it’s a longshot. But a fast-food chain aficionado can dream.

I swear to god if wendy isn’t a playable character, imma lose it — Nocti-X 💮 (@Deathbrry_X) January 4, 2019

Jump Force is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is currently poised to release on February 15. At the moment of publishing this, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. However, previous Bandai Namco fighters have made the jump to Nintendo’s hybrid console in the past, so it’s not out of the question Jump Force won’t make a similar move.

For more news, information, and media on the fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage on the title by clicking here.

Thanks, DualShockers.