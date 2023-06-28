New Overwatch 2 Update Buffs Lifeweaver Damage, Patch Notes Released

Overwatch 2 Season 5 recently kicked off, giving fans a brand-new battle pass to work through and several limited-time modes to hop into. That season is ongoing, which means we'll continue to get new events, including the fan-favorite Summer Games event that includes Lucio Ball and Winston's Beach Volleyball. However, Blizzard isn't just saving its larger Overwatch 2 patches for season launches. In fact, today the developer has released a new patch that includes some major changes to a few favorite characters along with a host of bug fixes.

The big news out of the June 28 patch is that Lifeweaver is getting a significant damage update. The Overwatch 2 team has done this by increasing both his projectile spread and maximum ammo. This should let you more easily keep the pressure up on opposing teams. On the other hand, Cassidy is seeing his Magnetic Grenade ability get a few nerfs, mostly related to its blast radius, and Mei is seeing her Endothermic Blaster lose some of its slow in favor of more overall damage.

Outside of those important hero changes, players can expect several bug fixes, particularly around a few maps. Both Antarctica Peninsula and Paraiso have fixed the issue that players could escape the spawn room and Blizzard has ironed out some low FPS problems that were affecting those two maps as well.

The full June 28 patch notes for Overwatch 2 can be found below.

HERO UPDATES

DAMAGE

CASSIDY

Magnetic Grenade

We'd like for Magnetic Grenade to require slightly more demanding aim and intention in its use, especially at the longer ranges. The following adjustments will enable more counterplay for some heroes with quick reactions to be able to escape before the grenade sticks to them as well.

Seeking radius lowered from 1.5 to 1.3 meters.

Homing duration lowered from 1 to 0.75 seconds.

MEI

Endothermic Blaster

Despite the primary fire gameplay feeling more interesting now, Mei's effectiveness overall was negatively impacted by the trade in damage for more slowing utility. We're shifting some of that power back into her damage.

Maximum slow applied by primary fire reduced from 50% to 40%.

Primary fire damage per second increased from 55 to 70.

Deep Chill (Passive)

Maximum slow applied when this effect activates reduced from 75% to 65%.

SUPPORT

LIFEWEAVER

Thorn Volley

Lifeweaver provides a lot of healing and defensive utility but struggles with the consistency of his offensive damage output when not in close range. As he typically wants to position himself further away from his allies, these changes will enable well-aimed burst fire with the Thorn Volley weapon to be more effective at applying pressure to the enemy team.

Increased the number of projectiles to reach maximum spread from 0 to 20.

Maximum ammo increased from 70 to 80.

BUG FIXES

GENERAL

Fixed a bug with the competitive Titles not unlocking after earning them in the previous season.

Fixed a bug with our audio that caused an issue with the "Team Radio" feature, and call outs from team members should now more accurately reflect their locations.

Fixed in a previous update – Fixed a bug where the challenge requirement for games played in the "Flex Your Power" weekly challenge was incorrect.

MAPS

Antarctica Peninsula

Fixed a location that allowed players to escape the spawn room.

Fixed an issue causing low FPS performance when specific heroes were in certain areas.

Paraíso

Watchpoint Gibraltar

Fixed in a previous update – Fixed an issue with an Attacker's spawn room that allowed the Defenders to enter.

HEROES

Doomfist

Fixed a bug with Rocket Punch that could result in not applying knockback during some heroes' abilities.

Mei