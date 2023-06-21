Overwatch 2 Prime Gaming Freebie Gives Players Battle Pass Skips

Overwatch 2 just kicked off Season 5, which included a new progression for Mythic skins, several limited-time events, and, of course, a brand-new battle pass. As with every battle pass, there are a ton of levels you'll need to work your way through, which means playing a massive chunk of Overwatch 2 over the next few months. Fortunately, if you want to speed things up a bit, Prime Gaming has you covered. If you're a subscriber to Prime, you'll be able to pick up to pick five free Tier Skips from now until July 20.

Now, it should be noted that the Season 5 battle pass in Overwatch 2 has 80 Tiers, so getting five Tier Skips isn't going to make too much of an impact on your progression. That said, it is a nice little boost, and if you've purchased the version of the battle pass that gives you 20 skips, you'll be able to skip more than 30% of the pass. Even if you're just using this to give you a headstart, you'll pick up a few fun rewards.

✨ BATTLE PASS CHECKPOINT ✨



What chapter in Questwatch are you on? 🤔 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 18, 2023

Assuming you use the Skips to start off the battle pass, you'll pick up the Questwatch Pachimari player icon, Dice Toss Kiriko victory pose, and 200 Credits from the free version of the battle pass. If you've purchased the premium version of the pass, you'll also get the Griffon Orisa skin, Royal Astronomer Zenyatta skins, 20% XP boost, On Different Levels Widowmaker voice line, and Consideration Ramattra highlight intro. Of course, you can use the five Tier Skips whenever you want, so if you want to save it until the end of Season 5 to jump ahead, you can do so.

Even if you don't grab the Tier Skips, there's still plenty to do in Overwatch 2 Season 5. As mentioned above, the battle pass includes a new Mythic skin for Tracer that will upgrade as you move up the pass. Plus, we'll soon be getting new limited-time events, which include the return of Lucio Ball and a new prop hunt mode called Mischief and Magic. Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms along with the Nintendo Switch.