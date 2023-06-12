Overwatch 2 Season 5 Roadmap Shows Off Mythic Skin, Limited Time Events

Overwatch 2 Season 5 launches tomorrow on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms and Blizzard has been dropping teases of what fans can expect. Today, Blizzard revealed the full roadmap and it is chock-full of things for players to do. We already know about the new Mythic Tracer skin and how skin progression will change going forward, but there's so much more here, including several limited-time events that are sure to excite new and veteran players and a lengthy battle pass to work through when the season launches on June 13.

As mentioned, the Mythic skin revamp is the big feature of this season. From now on, players won't have to wait until the end of the battle pass to unlock the new skin. Instead, the skin will level up with new additions as you make your way through the pass, meaning that players won't have to play as long if they only want the base version of the skin. Speaking of the battle pass, this season introduces Questwatch, which is a new battle pass story that will play out over the course of Season 5. Players are also getting a new animated short on August 4, which may be related, but is going to focus on the hero that is coming during Season 6.

A mythic adventure is about to unfold ✨#Overwatch2 Season 5 kicks off June 13! pic.twitter.com/dFymuIIDtU — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 12, 2023

In terms of events to look forward to, July 11 is the day to put on your calendar. Overwatch 2 will drop both Winston's Beach Volleyball and Lucio Ball as part of the Summer Games return. Lucio Ball is, of course, an old fan favorite, but Winston's Beach Volleyball is completely new. Blizzard hasn't explained how the mode will work, but we assume it'll be as close to volleyball as Lucio Ball is to soccer. Outside of those events, players can hop into Defeat the Demon Lord on June 13 and a Prop Hunt mode called Mischief and Magic is dropping on July 25.

Outside of all that, On Fire is returning as part of the season, and the Overwatch 2 World Cup Qualifiers will kick off on June 22. Without a new hero, Season 5 might've looked to be a bit weaker at first, but the changes to Mythic skin progression and all of the limited-time modes are helping it shape to be very exciting. Season 5 launches in Overwatch 2 on June 13.