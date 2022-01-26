Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar Reveals New Gameplay Preview (Exclusive)

There’s quite a bit of buzz already for Prospero Hall and Funko Games’ Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar, which will be the studio’s first Legacy title. The game will hit Kickstarter this March, and to give you an even more in-depth look at the game, we’ve got your exclusive first look at a brand new gameplay preview of the anticipated title right here! As you can see in the video above, Legacy of Isla Nublar has players shaping and implementing their own vision for the island, though as always, the world of Jurassic Park is one filled with chaos and volatility, and so you’ll have to be ready to adapt on the fly. It gets better though, as not only will the game come with 12 thrilling scenarios to play, but once those are completed, the finale becomes a replayable board game with your vision as the foundation. You can find even more gameplay and details in the new preview video above.

From the beginning, you will make important choices each round that will shape your island, including where to place important buildings and which characters to utilize as well as dinosaur development. Every choice will have some sort of ripple effect, good or bad, and Prospero Hall Editorial Manager, Ruby Wishnietsky reveals what that brings to the game. “The best Legacy games are the ones that have that magical combination of story and gameplay. The most exciting moments are when the game throws us the twist,” Wishnietsky said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All players begin the game with a completely blank Isla Nublar canvas, but it won’t take long for that to change. “The island will be your Jurassic Park, it will be your legacy,” states Lead Game Designer, Dexter Stevens. “You are given every opportunity to affect change on the island.”

As for the replayable finale, this will be completely custom to how your players interacted with the game and the choices they made along the way, creating a one-of-a-kind board game in the process.

“Your version of Isla Nublar is now the setting of an exciting action-adventure that you can play as many times as you want,” Wishnietsky said. “The whole game is designed to make you feel like you are in your own exciting Jurassic World adventure.”

Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar is headed to Kickstarter on March 22, 2022, and you can sign up for Funko Games and Prospero Hall’s newsletter for even more updates on the game as we head up to launch and after the campaign begins. You can also find out even more about the game right here on ComicBook.com, so stay tuned!

Are you excited for Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!