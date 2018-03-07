Jurassic World Live, a Pokemon GO-like Mobile AR Game, Set for a Spring Launch

Pokemon GO continues to be a huge hit in the mobile market, proving that AR games can be very successful if done correctly. Looks like pocket monsters aren’t enough, however, and now we’re moving on to much bigger things … dinosaurs, in fact.

Jurassic World: Alive marks the first mobile AR game for this brand and looks to be very exciting for players looking for something new within this niche. The latest game itself will allow players to get to know these dinosaurs as if they are really there while also battling it out with other players with bred dinos poised for the take down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new game comes from a partnership between Universal and mobile-game developer Ludio, which marks this the third title that they have tackled together. We don’t have a release date quite yet, but it is set to launch just before Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which is slated for a late June debut. Interested in learning more? You can pre-register for the upcoming game right here for both iOS and Android users. For more about the dino experience itself:

Dinosaurs have returned to rule the Earth. They have fled Jurassic World on the unstable island of Isla Nublar … and they’re roaming free in your cities and neighborhoods.

As a brand-new member of the Dinosaur Protection Group (DPG), your mission is to save dinosaurs from a second extinction. Explore your surrounding area to find your favorite dinosaurs – including new breeds that are more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Activate augmented reality (AR) to interact with these unbelievable creatures in the real world.

Track these magnificent animals with a drone and collect DNA samples needed to level up and create hybrids in your Lab. Then, assemble the perfect dinosaur strike team and take on dangerous threats in real-time PVP arena battles!