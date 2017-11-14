Justice League Gets Epic Crossover Event With Puzzle & Dragons

We’re just a couple of days away from DC Comics‘ Justice League hitting the big screen, and we’re already seeing a number of promotions to give the movie more attention.

Among them is an unlikely crossover between the Justice League brand and the hit mobile game Puzzle & Dragons, which will be hosting a special themed event from now through November 26th.

As part of the event, “Puzzle & Dragons will feature some of the most iconic DC Super Heroes based on the upcoming Justice League film,” according to the press release. “Three new character pairings to the game such as Batman & Cyborg, Superman & The Flash and Wonder Woman & Aqyaman make their debut in the Justice League Collab Egg Machine. Also, players will have the opportunity to face off against new foes from the DC Universe as they battle through the new Justice League Collab Dungeon.”

As part of the event, GungHo Online Entertainment will also offer up an in-game mail to pull a random collab character from the Rank 50 Justice League Collab Egg Machine for a limited time, providing that they’re at Rank 50 or higher.

While obviously not as earth-shattering as the Injustice 2 Justice League skins that is likely to kick off later this week, this is the latest crossover with Puzzle & Dragons that’s bound to get some attention from its millions of players. And it’d be especially interesting to see how Batman and Cyborg fare against supernatural enemies, to say the least.

Again, you can take part in the event starting now and running through November 26th, so you’ve got time to check out the characters and see what all you can earn within the game.

Puzzle & Dragons is available now for iOS and Android devices. Justice League opens Thursday night.