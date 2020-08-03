Justin Bieber Has an Impressive Pokemon Card Collection

(Photo: Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for MTV)

Justin Bieber has an impressive collection of original Pokemon cards, including several graded cards. The Pokemon franchise is one of the biggest in the world and has a number of famous celebrities among its many fans. Take for instance pop sensation Justin Bieber, a known Pokemon enthusiast who famously was ignored by other players while playing Pokemon Go back in 2016. Bieber also revealed his love of Pokemon last year when he showed off an impressive framed collection of Pokemon cards on an Instagram Story last year. Bieber's collection included an arrangement of original Pokemon cards that included a number of holographic cards and classics like the Chubby Pikachu card. He also showed off a handful of framed graded cards, including several PSA cards from the Johto era of the Pokemon card franchise, including Dark Raichu, Slowking, and Feraligatr. You can check out some of his framed Pokemon cards below:

Justin via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/WIHAClVlmI — Justin Bieber News (@yourbiebernews) September 20, 2019

We'll note that Bieber's collection didn't include any of the big money cards like a First Edition Charizard, a No. 1 Trainer Card, or a Pikachu Illustrator card, all of which can sell for tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars. Most of the graded Pokemon cards in Bieber's collection only runs for a few hundred dollars on eBay....which admittedly more than what we could spend on a single Pokemon card. However, Bieber is clearly a big Pokemon fan and he's not afraid to show a little bit of OG love in his home.

Unfortunately, Bieber might have a bit more time on his hands to fill in the gaps in his Pokemon card collection, as the singer recently announced that he was rescheduling his world tour to start in 2021. Tickets for Bieber's world tour go on sale this week.

