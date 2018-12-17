Kage Joins ‘Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition’ As Part of New Season

It’s been rumored for a while now that there would be a new season introduced for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition. And it looks like it’s officially starting with a bang. Or rather, a Kage.

Tonight, during a Capcom Cup tournament, the publisher revealed that the latest season for the hit fighting game has begun, with Kage joining the fray starting today. The character was unveiled by executive producer Yoshinori Ono, which can be seen above.

Packing devilish red skin and horns, Kage is the embodiment of “Satsui,” who, according to Capcom, is “a raging spirit that was born out of humanity’s obsession with power.”

Kage is actually translated as “shadow,” and his character serves as the physical embodiment of the evil spirit “Satsui no Hado”. He serves as a “hypothetically” evil version of Ryu, which ties in with a chapter from the General Story mode of the game, in which he overcame his power of “Satsui no Hado” while battling Necalli. He was able to regain control, but it looks like it’s found embodiment of its own since then, taking on whoever stands in his way.

The addition of this character to the roster is part of an update that’s available now for both PS4 and Steam, which also features balancing changes for each character. Some in particular, like Vegas, Chun-Li, Abigail, M. Bison and F.A.N.G., have new moves to master as well.

You can purchase Kage for $5.99, or 100,000 Fight Money, depending on which route you want to take.

The announcement comes with the return of the 2019 Capcom Pro Tour, which will return starting on March 15 at Final Round. No other stops have been announced yet, but they’re expected early next year.

As far as who else will be joining this current Street Fighter V season, we’ve heard hints that it will mostly be Legacy characters; but no one else has been confirmed just yet. Another announcement could be coming at EVO Japan in just a couple of months, but we’ll see what happens.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC. You can get the original game as well.