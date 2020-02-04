Kao the Kangaroo Raises $3715 For Australian Bushfire Relief

Last month, Tate Multimedia announced an effort to raise money to help with the Australian bushfire relief. In order to do their part, the publisher pledged to donate 100% of profits from the Steam sales of Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2 to WIRES, Wildlife Information, Education and Rescue Services. The promotion ran from January 9th through the 19th, and now Tate Multimedia has announced just how many copies the game sold during that timeframe: 2,542 units! Altogether, the publisher raised $3715. Considering the game originally released nearly 15 years ago, it’s a fairly impressive success for the publisher, and for the charity!

While the title was never a critical or commercial darling, Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2 got a new lease on life when it received a re-release on Steam last June. The title follows the titular character as he attempts to rescue his fellow animal friends from an evil hunter. Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2 is a 3D, single-player platformer that features 25 levels across five themed worlds. The gameplay revolves around Kao knocking out enemies, racing across stages and solving puzzles. For the uninitiated, Kao seems like a strong fit for fans of 3D animal platformers such as Banjo-Kazooie, Spyro the Dragon, and Ty the Tasmanian Tiger.

When the game’s $1.99 price point is taken into consideration, Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2‘s numbers look all the more impressive. While Kao is hardly a household name among gamers, given the devastating impact the wildfires have had on the animal population of Australia, it seems only fitting the character was used to help them. As promised by Tate Multimedia beforehand, the sales report and wire transfer information have been publicly released via the company’s Twitter account.

Thank you all who participated in #Kao4Australia initiative! 🦘 During these 10 days we managed to sell 2 542 units of Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2 😮 All of the profit will be donated to WIRES, in help for Australia in bushfire crysis. Have fun playing the game! pic.twitter.com/UPSAbeSvZN — Kao the Kangaroo (@Kaothekangaroo) January 23, 2020

Though the promotion is now over, Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2 is still available on Steam, and those interested in WIRES can find out more information about the organization here.

